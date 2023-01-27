No injuries after maintenance shed fire in College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters responded to a fire Friday morning in the 2500 block of Central Park Lane in College Station.

Firefighters say the flames were contained inside of a maintenance shed near an apartment complex, according to the College Station Fire Department.

The fire is under control at this time and firefighters say there was no damage to any of the units.

No injuries were reported.

