No injuries after maintenance shed fire in College Station

Firefighters say the fire happened near an apartment complex on Central Park Lane.
Fire under control inside maintenance shed of CS apartment complex
Fire under control inside maintenance shed of CS apartment complex(KBTX)
By Heather Falls
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters responded to a fire Friday morning in the 2500 block of Central Park Lane in College Station.

Firefighters say the flames were contained inside of a maintenance shed near an apartment complex, according to the College Station Fire Department.

The fire is under control at this time and firefighters say there was no damage to any of the units.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some growth could be coming to the Wolf Pen Creek area near Post Oak Mall.
City of College Station looking at redevelopment near Post Oak Mall
TEXAS RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL
Despite rumblings, Texas Renaissance Festival to return for 49th season
Brandon Schmidt with his wife, Katie, and three children: Sophie, 15; Sabrina, 13; and Carter, 7.
College Station ISD expected to name new Consol head coach
The woman was killed after her arm came in contact with an electric line
Navasota woman electrocuted after car crashed into utility pole
Fatal crash generic
Milam County high-speed chase ends in firey crash, three dead

Latest News

Brazos County Health District kicks off Men’s Health Clinic
Brazos County Health District kicks off Men’s Health Clinic
Body found in Wolf Pen Creek
College Station Police: Body found in creek
Customers wait outside Tropical Smoothie Café to win a year's worth of free smoothies.
Customers camp all night for chance at free smoothies for a year
Daily Pledge- Bonham Elementary- Mrs. Barajas’ class
Daily Pledge- Bonham Elementary- Mrs. Barajas’ class