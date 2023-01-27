A Pair of Aggies Named NCEA Distinguished Alumni

WACO, Texas – Texas A&M former equestrian student-athlete, Jennifer Jones ‘03 and current associate head coach Abby O’Mara were each awarded with National Collegiate Equestrian Association Distinguished Alumni awards, announced Friday by the NCEA.

Jones received the distinguished alumni award in community engagement, while O’Mara was recognized for her work in the equine industry as a coach and trainer.

The NCEA recognizes distinguished alumni as former student-athletes separated from their institution for at least six years prior to nomination. They are recognized as distinguished in areas including academic success, athletic success, outstanding service contributions and post-graduate success. Distinguished alumni are recognized in eight categories including business, community engagement, education, equine industry (rider/trainer/coach), equine industry (medical/business), health sciences/services, media & communication and young alumni. The 2023 winners will be recognized during the NCEA National Championship in April 2023 at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Florida.

Jennifer Jones ‘03 – Community Engagement

A member of a multigenerational Aggie family, Jones is a four-year letterwinner of Texas A&M (2001-2004). In her time in the Maroon & White, Jones captured two national championships – 2003 Western National Champion and 2004 Individual Beginner Horsemanship National Champion. Upon graduation, Jones became the first equestrian student-athlete to not only be a member of the Texas A&M Letterman’s Association, but also serve as on the executive board and as president of the Letterman’s Association.

Jones currently serves as the Simonton, Texas, City Manager. Her passion for service has led her to nearly 20 years serving as a member of city government in a variety of positions. Within five years of her time in city government, Jones was named as the Young Professional of the Year for four major industry organizations. Her work has seen her be published into major industry journals, magazines and a vast amount of news sources.

A family imbedded deep in agriculture, Jennifer and her husband Robert, have two daughters, Annie Winn and Conally. They own and operate a purebred Red Angus cow-calf operation, a purebred Corriente cattle program and a performance quarter horse operation. Robert is the vice president of Capital Farm Credit, specializing in commercial agriculture business banking and investing while also competitively roping and training horses. As a family, they dedicate their time and family to preserving, protecting and promoting the western heritage way of life and the importance of the equine industry.

Abby O’Mara – Equine Industry: Coach/Trainer

O’Mara is currently in her sixth season on the Texas A&M equestrian staff and first as the associate head coach. In her time in Aggieland, O’Mara has helped develop 10 National Collegiate Equestrian Association All-American mentions and 10 All-Southeastern Conference honors. She’s also coached a pair of the winningest Fences riders in Aggie history in Rebekah Chenelle (46 wins) and Rachael Hake (41 wins). O’Mara’s Fences team finished the season ranked No. 2 nationally in 2019-20, after going 7-5 with wins over No. 1 Auburn and No. 3 Georgia.

As a four-year letterwinner (2011-24) at Georgia, O’Mara earned two NCEA All-America honors and two All-SEC selections in Equitation over Fences. As a freshman, O’Mara went undefeated in the event, going 13-0-1 with one Most Outstanding Performer honor. The Rumson, N.J., native helped lead the Bulldogs to the 2014 NCEA Championship, earning All-America and All-SEC distinctions. O’Mara finished her career with a 38-14-1 record in Fences, ranking fourth all-time in Georgia history.

O’Mara began her coaching career as Georgia’s graduate assistant from 2014-16, while earning her master’s degree in education psychology. She joined the Aggies as an assistant coach in 2016, before being promoted to the associate head coach in May 2022.

To learn more about Texas A&M equestrian, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.