Sam Houston women run out of time in loss to SFA

Sam Houston State Basketball
Sam Houston State Basketball(KBTX)
By Sam Houston Athletic Communications
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- Sam Houston could not overcome a double-digit deficit in the first half in a 62-55 loss to Stephen F. Austin on Thursday at Johnson Coliseum. 

The Ladyjacks (17-3 overall, 7-1 WAC) took an 11-point lead at the half and outscored the Bearkats (8-10, 4-4) 16-9 in the third quarter to take control of the game. 

Sam Houston would not go down without a fight and went on a 16-2 run in the final minutes to cut a 23-point advantage to seven on baskets by Kaylee JeffersonMadelyn BatistaTierney ColemanSydnee Kemp and free throws by Chyna Allen.

The Bearkats just ran out of time. Allen led Sam Houston with 17 points, and Coleman added 10. Batista just missed a double-double with eight points and eight rebounds. SFA jumped out to a 7-0 lead before the Bearkats responded.

Coleman made a layup and Jefferson hit a jumper following a turnover to cut the lead to three. The Ladyjacks went on an 8-2 run to go up 15-6. 

Woods scored two straight layups to get the Kats back to within five, but SFA closed the first quarter with four points to make it 19-10. Sam Houston trailed by as many as 15 points in the second quarter.

The Bearkats closed the half with free throws by Coleman and Allen to cut it to 35-25 at the break.

