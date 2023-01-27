Star Of The Republic Museum, Visitor Center among renovations happening at Washington on the Brazos

WASHINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - A major makeover is coming to one of the most historical sites in Texas.

Washington on the Brazos announced a $44 million investment that will help bring its exhibits and facilities into the 21st century.

Washington on the Brazos Site Manager, Jonathan Vailor, says everything from the front entry gate to the visitor center will be getting renovated.

The hope is that the new upgrades will enhance the visitor experience.

“This isn’t our history, we’re just the stewards of it. We just protect it, preserve it and share it with other people,” said Vailor.

$34 million was secured through public funds through the Texas Legislature while $10 million is being raised by the Washington on the Brazos Historical Foundation.

Another aspect to the renovations is the historical site will be adding replicas of buildings that will be used to showcase the town of Washington.

“People really want to see what a building looked like and kind of have a frame of reference to compare what the difference and what the similarities are to their modern environment,” said Lead Interpreter, Tynan Shadle.

Renovations are scheduled to begin during the summer and expect to be completed within the next four years.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.