Treat of the Day: Dr. Guy Sheppard honored for service to veterinary medicine

Dr. Sheppard recognized for service to veterinary medicine
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Dr. Guy Sheppard was recognized with two awards for his service to veterinary medicine.

Sheppard, a veterinary diagnostician at the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory, was recently honored with the agency’s Director’s Excellence Award.

He is also the recipient of the Texas A&M AgriLife Vice Chancellor’s Award in Excellence.

Sheppard dedicated over 40 years to veterinary medicine and is set to retire this February.

