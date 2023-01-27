Treat of the Day: Dr. Guy Sheppard honored for service to veterinary medicine

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Dr. Guy Sheppard was recognized with two awards for his service to veterinary medicine.

Sheppard, a veterinary diagnostician at the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory, was recently honored with the agency’s Director’s Excellence Award.

He is also the recipient of the Texas A&M AgriLife Vice Chancellor’s Award in Excellence.

Sheppard dedicated over 40 years to veterinary medicine and is set to retire this February.

