Twin City Mission helps to decrease homelessness(kbtx)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the cold temperatures outside, we can’t begin to imagine how the weather is impacting the homeless community in the Brazos Valley. However, there are selfless people in town who are going to spend one night this month helping to make a change in the lives of others.

Twin City Mission is assisting with the National Point in Time Initiative. It’s one night of service to help others in the area.

The Point-in-Time or PIT is a count of the sheltered and unsheltered population on one night in January.

The goal of the PIT system is to help communities plan services and programs to address local needs, measure progress in decreasing homelessness, and identify strengths and gaps in a community’s current homelessness assistance system.

Director of community relations Ron Crozier says there will be a count in seven counties within the Brazos Valley region and results will be forwarded to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and then to Congress.

You can learn more about Twin City Mission here.

