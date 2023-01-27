Welcome to the weekend, Brazos Valley. Hope you have your rain gear.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sunshine slowly slips from the Brazos Valley to end the workweek ahead of a more messy weather pattern settling in. From those clouds, a drizzle to light, scattered rain will fall from time to time on Saturday.

Saturday - Overcast and Drippy at Times

A warm front will push onshore Saturday, bringing even more clouds as well as scattered showers up to the Brazos Valley. Remember last weekend? Overcast, dreary, and a little drippy off and on. Pretty much a rinse and repeat heading through the first half of your weekend, but keep the temperatures on the more mild side. Highs Saturday climb to the upper 60s, and thanks to ample cloud cover, only cool to the low 60s overnight. Rain will not be enough to cancel any Saturday plans, by sunset, rainfall totals settle between just measurable (0.01″) and a little more than a tenth of an inch.

Scattered, light showers possible throughout the day Saturday (KBTX)

Sunday - More Widespread and Impactful Rainfall

The sky looks to open up more for the back half of the weekend. This is all thanks to our next cold front that arrives around late morning Sunday in our northern counties. Along and behind this frontal boundary scattered downpours will fill the Brazos Valley sky. The heaviest and most impactful rain looks to fall from noon until 5pm, ending from north to south as cooler air sweeps in behind. Anywhere from 0.5″ to 1.5″ of rain will be up for grabs as this system moves through.

Half an inch to over an inch and a half of rain up for grabs by the end of the day Sunday (KBTX)

The overall severe threat is very low, but the Storm Prediction Center does include the southern portion of the Brazos Valley in a 1 out of 5 risk to see a very brief strong to severe storm. The main threat to monitor will be gusty winds and small hail.

Southern portions of the Brazos Valley highlighted for an isolated strong/severe storm Sunday (KBTX)

The Week Ahead

The rain chances do not go off quietly into the night after this weekend. Saturday starts a string of daily rain chances through the better half of next week. Not every day will be incredibly impactful rain but by the end of the week, an additional 1″-2″+ of rainfall is not out of the question. In addition to the rain, much cooler temperatures stick around as well. Highs will struggle to climb out of the 50s most days, with some days settling closer to the upper 40s. Stay tuned to KBTX on air, online, and on the PinPoint Weather App and we will keep you updated as we navigate a messy, cloudy, and chilly transition from January to February.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.