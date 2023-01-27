Win all new Texas A&M building blocks from Aggieland Outfitters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We all grew up playing with some sort of building blocks and now you as an adult can relive those moments with the help of Aggieland Outfitters.

The all-new Texas A&M building blocks have been sold out until now, and only on The Three can you get the details to winning your own.

Blake Bodin with Aggieland Outfitters explains it took a year to create the letters “A” and “M” out of the building blocks. He says it took time to come up with a color scheme too.

“Finally they showed up one day and sold out,” said Bodin.

Aggieland Outfitters will be giving away a set of Texas A&M building blocks to a lucky person within the community. Bodin says rules are simple.

“All you have to do is tag Aggieland Outfitters on Instagram as well as The Three, for your chance to win.”

Bodin says in the meantime you can stop by Aggieland Outfitters for all your Texas A&M needs.

Aggieland Outfitters is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

