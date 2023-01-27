Win all new Texas A&M building blocks from Aggieland Outfitters

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We all grew up playing with some sort of building blocks and now you as an adult can relive those moments with the help of Aggieland Outfitters.

The all-new Texas A&M building blocks have been sold out until now, and only on The Three can you get the details to winning your own.

Blake Bodin with Aggieland Outfitters explains it took a year to create the letters “A” and “M” out of the building blocks. He says it took time to come up with a color scheme too.

“Finally they showed up one day and sold out,” said Bodin.

Aggieland Outfitters will be giving away a set of Texas A&M building blocks to a lucky person within the community. Bodin says rules are simple.

“All you have to do is tag Aggieland Outfitters on Instagram as well as The Three, for your chance to win.”

Bodin says in the meantime you can stop by Aggieland Outfitters for all your Texas A&M needs.

Aggieland Outfitters is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Wolf Pen Creek
College Station Police: Body found in creek
Some growth could be coming to the Wolf Pen Creek area near Post Oak Mall.
City of College Station looking at redevelopment near Post Oak Mall
TEXAS RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL
Despite rumblings, Texas Renaissance Festival to return for 49th season
Brandon Schmidt with his wife, Katie, and three children: Sophie, 15; Sabrina, 13; and Carter, 7.
College Station ISD expected to name new Consol head coach
Fatal crash generic
DPS identifies 3 men killed in fiery crash during Milam County pursuit

Latest News

Twin City Mission helps to decrease homelessness
Twin City Mission helps to decrease homelessness
Brazos County A&M Club honors late Aggies with special event
Brazos County A&M Club honors late Aggies with special event
There is always something happening at D-BAT Aggieland.
Get your game on at D-BAT Aggieland
Local magician, Gabriel Biscarr, stopped by The Three to show us a few tricks he had up his...
You won’t believe your eyes after seeing these magic tricks