You won’t believe your eyes after seeing these magic tricks

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Abracadabra!

Local magician, Gabriel Biscarr, stopped by The Three to show us a few tricks he had up his sleeve.

Biscarr has been practicing magic for 16 years, ever since his dad introduced him to it as a kid.

He brought a deck of cards with him to demonstrate the Three-card Monte sleight-of-hand trick.

First, he showed Abigail and Jatrissa three cards: two 8 of Hearts, and one King of Spades.

Then, he had them follow the King with their eyes, leading them to believe the King was in the middle of the three cards.

He handed Jatrissa what they believed to be the King, but then revealed that the card in her hand was instead, one of the 8 of Hearts.

Watch the video in the player above to be awed by Biscarr’s magic.

If you’d like to book Biscarr for your next event, you can reach him at 832-554-6164.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Wolf Pen Creek
College Station Police: Body found in creek
Some growth could be coming to the Wolf Pen Creek area near Post Oak Mall.
City of College Station looking at redevelopment near Post Oak Mall
TEXAS RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL
Despite rumblings, Texas Renaissance Festival to return for 49th season
Brandon Schmidt with his wife, Katie, and three children: Sophie, 15; Sabrina, 13; and Carter, 7.
College Station ISD expected to name new Consol head coach
Fatal crash generic
DPS identifies 3 men killed in fiery crash during Milam County pursuit

Latest News

Twin City Mission helps to decrease homelessness
Twin City Mission helps to decrease homelessness
Brazos County A&M Club honors late Aggies with special event
Brazos County A&M Club honors late Aggies with special event
There is always something happening at D-BAT Aggieland.
Get your game on at D-BAT Aggieland
Win all new Texas A&M building blocks from Aggieland Outfitters
Win all new Texas A&M building blocks from Aggieland Outfitters