You won’t believe your eyes after seeing these magic tricks

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Abracadabra!

Local magician, Gabriel Biscarr, stopped by The Three to show us a few tricks he had up his sleeve.

Biscarr has been practicing magic for 16 years, ever since his dad introduced him to it as a kid.

He brought a deck of cards with him to demonstrate the Three-card Monte sleight-of-hand trick.

First, he showed Abigail and Jatrissa three cards: two 8 of Hearts, and one King of Spades.

Then, he had them follow the King with their eyes, leading them to believe the King was in the middle of the three cards.

He handed Jatrissa what they believed to be the King, but then revealed that the card in her hand was instead, one of the 8 of Hearts.

Watch the video in the player above to be awed by Biscarr’s magic.

If you’d like to book Biscarr for your next event, you can reach him at 832-554-6164.

