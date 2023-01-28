16-year-old reported missing to CSPD

16 year old Chaylie Giebas was reported missing in College Station.
16 year old Chaylie Giebas was reported missing in College Station.(Amber Alert Brazos Valley)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has issued an Endangered Missing Child advisory for 16-year-old Chaylie Giebas.

She was last seen in the 1600 block of Southwest Parkway on Thursday morning.

Chaylie is a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say that Chaylie may be in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

If you have any information on where she could be, contact the College Station Police Department at (979)764-3600.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wolf Pen Creek on Dartmouth Street in College Station.
College Station Police: Body found in creek
TEXAS RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL
Despite rumblings, Texas Renaissance Festival to return for 49th season
Some growth could be coming to the Wolf Pen Creek area near Post Oak Mall.
City of College Station looking at redevelopment near Post Oak Mall
Fatal crash generic
DPS identifies 3 men killed in fiery crash during Milam County pursuit
Brandon Schmidt with his wife, Katie, and three children: Sophie, 15; Sabrina, 13; and Carter, 7.
College Station ISD expected to name new Consol head coach

Latest News

While Connor McGrath can be heard across the Brazos Valley, he can also be seen walking through...
Texas A&M student takes over nights on Candy 95
Students at IL Texas Aggieland High School got their hands on some pieces of history.
IL Texas Aggieland High School turns social studies classroom into holocaust exhibit
Friday Evening Pinpoint Weather App 1/27
Friday Evening Pinpoint Weather App 1/27
It happened Thursday, Jan. 26
Walker County resident escapes injury after neighbor alerts him to fire Thursday