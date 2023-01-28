16-year-old reported missing to CSPD

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has issued an Endangered Missing Child advisory for 16-year-old Chaylie Giebas.

She was last seen in the 1600 block of Southwest Parkway on Thursday morning.

Chaylie is a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say that Chaylie may be in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

If you have any information on where she could be, contact the College Station Police Department at (979)764-3600.

16 year old Chaylie Giebas was reported missing to the @CSTXPolice and has not been seen since the early morning hours of Thursday January 26, 2023. If you have information, contact CSPD at (979) 764-3600. pic.twitter.com/FV4iyrCDSS — Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (@AANBVTX) January 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.