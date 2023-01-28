Aggies defeat SMU to close out dual meet action

DALLAS, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 19 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team took down SMU in its final tune-up of the regular season, 176-113, Friday evening inside the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center.

The Aggies started the day with a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay as Jordan Buechler, Bobbi Kennett, Olivia Theall and Chloe Stepanek went 1:40.86.

Freshman Duru Tanriverdi led the pool in the 1,000 free as she clocked a 10:12.52. Sharing the spotlight in the distance events, Stepanek won the 500 free as she put up a 4:52.39.

The Maroon & White claimed the top-two times in the 100 back as Stepanek swam a 56.32 and Abigail Ahrens touched the wall four-hundredths of a second later at 56.36. The Aggies did it again in the 100 breast with Caroline Theil finishing first (1:03.86) and Joelle Reddin taking second (1:04.71).

Continuing the success in breaststroke, A&M posted the top-four times in the 200 which included Charlotte Longbottom (2:17.47), Desirae Mangaoang (2:17.92), Kennett (2:18.86) and Emme Nelson (2:19.15).

Leading the way in the 50 free was Kennett with a time of 23.39 and Theall earned second, recording a 23.59. Buechler added a first-place finish in the 200 free, registering a time of 1:51.61, and Aviv Barzelay was the first to touch the wall in 200 back, putting up a time of 1:59.65.

Additional top Aggie finishes came from Alice Marini claiming second in the 200 fly (2:03.38), Theall in the 100 fly (53.59), Manita Sathianchokwisan securing second in the 100 free (51.18) and Giulia Goerigk capping off the individual events with the fastest time in the 400 IM (4:16.69).

Texas A&M finished the night with a the second-fastest time in the 200 free relay as Stepanek, JoAnn Adler, Barzelay and Buechler clocked a 1:33.93.

The Aggies posted the top-three scores on the 1-meter, inlcuding Joslyn Oakley (290.10), Alyssa Clairmont (289.95) and Mayson Richards (281.93). They did it again on the 3-meter, led by Clairmont (310.23), while more points were added by Richards (296.10) and Oakley (295.20).

Up Next

The Maroon & White return when the diving team heads to Colorado on Feb. 2 to compete in the three-day Air Force Diving Invite before both teams begin preparing to host the SEC Championships on Feb. 14-18, hosted by the Aggies at the Rec Center Natatorium.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.