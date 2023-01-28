Consol boys hold off College Station 48-35

The A&M Consolidated and College Station boys' basketball teams huddle up during a timeout.
The A&M Consolidated and College Station boys' basketball teams huddle up during a timeout.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys’ basketball team beat College Station 48-35 Friday night at Cougar Gym.

Consol moves to 8-1 in district play while College Station drops to 4-5.

The Tigers were led by Justin Gooden with 12 points and Adam Jackson chipped in 10 points.

The Cougars were led by Willie Everline who poured in 15 points. Bryce Garratt hit one of his two three-pointers in the second quarter to give the Cougars a 21-20 lead heading into halftime. The Tigers took control of the game in the second half.

Consol will host Rudder on Tuesday. College Station hits the road to take on Magnolia West on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wolf Pen Creek on Dartmouth Street in College Station.
College Station Police: Body found in creek
TEXAS RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL
Despite rumblings, Texas Renaissance Festival to return for 49th season
Some growth could be coming to the Wolf Pen Creek area near Post Oak Mall.
City of College Station looking at redevelopment near Post Oak Mall
Fatal crash generic
DPS identifies 3 men killed in fiery crash during Milam County pursuit
Brandon Schmidt with his wife, Katie, and three children: Sophie, 15; Sabrina, 13; and Carter, 7.
College Station ISD expected to name new Consol head coach

Latest News

College Station's Jaeden McMillan shoots a three
Cougars extend win streak over Tigers, 56-51
Wolf Pen Creek
Wolf Pen Creek Body Found
Students at IL Texas Aggieland High School got their hands on some pieces of history.
Aggieland High School turn room into holocaust exhibit
George Bush Library
George Bush Library