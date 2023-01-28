Consol boys hold off College Station 48-35

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys’ basketball team beat College Station 48-35 Friday night at Cougar Gym.

Consol moves to 8-1 in district play while College Station drops to 4-5.

The Tigers were led by Justin Gooden with 12 points and Adam Jackson chipped in 10 points.

The Cougars were led by Willie Everline who poured in 15 points. Bryce Garratt hit one of his two three-pointers in the second quarter to give the Cougars a 21-20 lead heading into halftime. The Tigers took control of the game in the second half.

Consol will host Rudder on Tuesday. College Station hits the road to take on Magnolia West on Tuesday.

