Cougars extend win streak over Tigers, 56-51
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station extends their win streak to seven after a 5-point win over A&M Consolidated.
Both the Cougars and Tigers fighting for playoff seeding ahead of this cross-town match up.
College Station led at halftime leading 21-12 and held off Consol to take the win and advance to 6-1 in district play.
Next, Cougars face Magnolia West on Tuesday at home while the Tigers play at Rudder.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.