Cougars extend win streak over Tigers, 56-51

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station extends their win streak to seven after a 5-point win over A&M Consolidated.

Both the Cougars and Tigers fighting for playoff seeding ahead of this cross-town match up.

College Station led at halftime leading 21-12 and held off Consol to take the win and advance to 6-1 in district play.

Next, Cougars face Magnolia West on Tuesday at home while the Tigers play at Rudder.

