Cougars extend win streak over Tigers, 56-51

College Station's Jaeden McMillan shoots a three
College Station's Jaeden McMillan shoots a three(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station extends their win streak to seven after a 5-point win over A&M Consolidated.

Both the Cougars and Tigers fighting for playoff seeding ahead of this cross-town match up.

College Station led at halftime leading 21-12 and held off Consol to take the win and advance to 6-1 in district play.

Next, Cougars face Magnolia West on Tuesday at home while the Tigers play at Rudder.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wolf Pen Creek on Dartmouth Street in College Station.
College Station Police: Body found in creek
TEXAS RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL
Despite rumblings, Texas Renaissance Festival to return for 49th season
Some growth could be coming to the Wolf Pen Creek area near Post Oak Mall.
City of College Station looking at redevelopment near Post Oak Mall
Fatal crash generic
DPS identifies 3 men killed in fiery crash during Milam County pursuit
Brandon Schmidt with his wife, Katie, and three children: Sophie, 15; Sabrina, 13; and Carter, 7.
College Station ISD expected to name new Consol head coach

Latest News

The A&M Consolidated and College Station boys' basketball teams huddle up during a timeout.
Consol boys hold off College Station 48-35
Wolf Pen Creek
Wolf Pen Creek Body Found
Students at IL Texas Aggieland High School got their hands on some pieces of history.
Aggieland High School turn room into holocaust exhibit
While Connor McGrath can be heard across the Brazos Valley, he can also be seen walking through...
Texas A&M student takes over nights on Candy 95