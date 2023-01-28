IL Texas Aggieland High School turns social studies classroom into holocaust exhibit

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Students at IL Texas Aggieland High School got their hands on a piece of history today.

The social studies department has been studying the holocaust and even turned one of their classrooms into a holocaust exhibit.

The school was able to obtain artifacts from that time period from the Holocaust Center for Humanity in Seattle.

Students were able to participate in interactive activities that the department planned and made for a more engaging learning experience.

“Through the exhibit, we’ve been able to have a hands-on approach to developing a better appreciation and understanding for a deep part of history that is more recent than a lot of our students are able to understand,” said Social Studies teacher Rebekah Hamm.

IL Texas Aggieland High School hopes to have a similar exhibit when it is time for the students to learn about 9/11.

