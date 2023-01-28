Men’s DMR Blazes to School Record on Day One of Razorback Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The men’s distance medley relay team set the school record, while G’Auna Edwards and Lamara Distin collected victories as the Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams completed day one of the Razorback Invitational at Randal Tyson Track Center on Friday.

In the Aggies’ final event of the day, Cooper Cawthra got the the men’s DMR team off to a hot start, splitting 2:53.87 on the 1200m leg to hand the baton off in second place behind Oklahoma State. James Smith II kept the Aggies in contention with a 400m split of 46.94, leading to Caden Norris’s 1:49.83 800m clocking. Eric Casarez delivered on the final leg, registering a 3:59.08 on his 1600m leg, crossing the line in 9:29.69 to break the school record by .02 seconds. The previous record had stood since 2012.

Competing in her first pentathlon on the season, Edwards claimed the victory with 4138 points. The Razorback transfer trailed by five points going into the 800m race, the final event of the competition. Edwards delivered a personal best time of 2:25.19 to put her over the top and secure the victory by 15 points.

In the women’s high jump, Lamara Distin and Bára Sajdoková went 1-2 for the Aggies. Distin won the competition with a clearance over 6-2.75/1.90m, the fifth-best jump in school history. Sajdoková tied her season best at 6-0/1.83m to claim the silver.

The Maroon & White will return to Randal Tyson Track Center on Saturday for day two of the Razorback Invitational. The second day of competition will begin at 9:10 a.m. with the men’s 3000m race.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Pat Henry

On The Aggies’ Performance on Day One…

“Today was a good start to the meet. We won two events and broke a school record that has stood for a long time. Lamara had a good start to her season, and Bára had another strong showing. Our men’s distance medley relay team showed what they can be capable of in a strong ending to the meet.”

