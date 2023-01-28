Men’s Tennis Heads to Stanford for ITA Kickoff Weekend

PALO ALTO, Calif. – Texas A&M men’s tennis returns to California for the ITA Kickoff Weekend, Jan. 29-30, held by Stanford at the Taube Family Tennis Center. The Aggies are the No. 3 seed entering the weekend, with aims of topping both opponents to advance to the National Team Indoor Championships in Chicago, Illinois.

Texas A&M is competing in the Stanford Regional bracket with No. 18 Stanford, No. 20 Pepperdine and Georgia Tech. The Aggies will play Pepperdine on Sunday 2 p.m. CT, then results dependent will play either Stanford or Georgia Tech on Monday with the opening serve time yet to be announced.

The Aggies return to California, where captain Noah Schachter opened his spring slate with three straight ranked singles wins at the Sherwood Intercollegiate, defeating USC’s No. 38 Peter Makk, No. 65 Bradley Frye and No. 79 Stefan Dostanic. In the Maroon & White’s opening dual meet of the season versus San Diego, Schachter continued his winning ways defeating Marvin Schaber 6-1, 6-2. No. 88 Raphael Perot also secured a ranked singles win overcoming San Diego’s No. 68 Iiro Vasa in a three-set thriller (6-3, 6-7(4), 6-4).

Last season A&M hosted the ITA Kickoff Weekend at the Mitchell Tennis Center, when the Aggies secured a sweep in the opening round versus No. 23 UCLA (4-0). In the final, the Aggies backed up their opening round victory with a 4-1 win over No. 12 Arizona. This secured A&M’s qualification to the National ITA Team Indoor Championships in Seattle, Washington.

Fans can follow the action at Stanford through its official website.

