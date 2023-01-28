National Archives ask former Presidents, VPs for classified docs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The National Achieves and Records Administration is asking past presidents and vice presidents to check their records for classified documents.

The search comes after material was found at the homes of President Biden and former President Trump within the last few months. Experts say the NARA sent letters to Presidential administrations dating back to Ronald Reagan with their plea.

The missives notified the administrations, which are covered by the Presidential Records Act of 1978, to ensure that their personal records do not “inadvertently” contain any classified documents that should have been handed over to the Archives. It was former President Jimmy Carter who signed the law in 1978, but it didn’t go into effect until the Reagan administration.

Sources told CNN that representatives of four ex-presidents – Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and the late George H.W. Bush – have already said their records have been handed over to NARA.

Shane Phelps, Founder of Shane Phelps Law, says even though the former presidents may still have clearance level for classified documents, they can not keep them at home.

”Classified documents are classified for a reason. That’s because only people who have to see them, who have been cleared to see them through the National Security Agency or Federal Agencies can view those,” said Phelps. “But they do not have the ability to remove those from where they are stored and to hold them in unsecure locations. That jeopardizes national security.”

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum holds documents from the Bush’s presidency, but they did not have a comment when KBTX reached out on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.