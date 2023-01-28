No. 4 Texas A&M Begins Spring Slate Defeating South Dakota State, 18-2

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team dominated South Dakota State, 18-2, to open the spring season Friday afternoon.

Texas A&M (5-3, 1-2) started the day out strong against South Dakota State (1-4, 1-2), winning Flat 4-1. Maggie Nealon, Devan Thomas, Brooke Brombach and Devon Thomas all scored points for the Aggies. Brombach’s 88 points aboard CJ earned her Most Outstanding Performer honors.

The Aggies did not let up, securing Fences with a 4-1 advantage. Brombach earned her second MOP honor of the day, scoring another 88 points to best the Jackrabbits’ Rachel Darby. Haley Redifer, Alexa Leong and Devon Thomas earned the other three Fences point.

It was a clean sweep in the western arena as the Aggies secured all 10 points. Emmy-Lu Marsh was the star in Reining, scoring 73 points on Shorty. Keesa Luers, Ariana Gray, Lisa Bricker and Lauren Hanson were the other point-scorers in Reining. Horsemanship was highlighted by Ella Petak. After a reride, Petak notched 76 points, besting Callyn Fox’s 73 points for South Dakota State. Cori Cansdale, Alexis Robinson, Ellie Gerbrandt and Hanna Oluassen where the other four point-scorers for the Aggies.

Coaches Quotes:

Head coach Tana McKay

On the overall meet thoughts…

“I couldn’t be happier with the way they rode today. The first meet back after a break, you never really know. They’ve done a lot of work in a short amount of time and sweeping the MOPs is always the icing on the cake.”

On sweeping the Western disciplines…

“They all just rode so well. I feel like we’re right where we left off in the fall. That’s always a good feeling that we didn’t really skip a beat after having a break.”

On preparing for Auburn…

“There is always homework to do. There is always something to learn from every ride. We’ll watch the videos and critique everything. With Auburn, you can’t leave anything out there. There are a few little things we could’ve cleaned up from the meet today. We’ll do our homework and get back at it.”

Next Up

Texas A&M jumps back into Southeastern Conference action February 4, hosting No. 3 Auburn at 1 p.m.

