Prosecutor: 3rd child dies after attack by Massachusetts mom

A 7-month-old boy has died after his 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts was charged with...
A 7-month-old boy has died after his 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts was charged with injuring him and killing two of her other young children.(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUXBURY, Mass. (AP) — A 7-month-old boy has died after his 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts was charged with injuring him and killing two of her other young children.

Callan Clancy died late Friday morning, according to a written statement from Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office.

Lindsay Clancy is facing two counts of murder and other charges after her daughter, Cora, 5, and her son, Dawson, 3, were strangled inside the family home in Duxbury, a coastal town about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Boston. They were pronounced dead at a hospital.

Clancy attacked the baby before jumping from a second-floor window at the home, investigators said. Emergency responders found her and the children unconscious with obvious signs of trauma.

On Wednesday Cruz said on Twitter that an arrest warrant had been issued for Clancy on two counts of homicide and three each of strangulation and assault and battery with a deadly weapon in the deaths of her two children.

Police and firefighters responded to the home on Tuesday night just after getting a 911 call from a male resident who reported the woman jumped out the window, according to Cruz.

Lindsay Clancy is a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital. She is being treated at a Boston hospital. Her arraignment has yet to be scheduled.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wolf Pen Creek on Dartmouth Street in College Station.
College Station Police: Body found in creek
TEXAS RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL
Despite rumblings, Texas Renaissance Festival to return for 49th season
Some growth could be coming to the Wolf Pen Creek area near Post Oak Mall.
City of College Station looking at redevelopment near Post Oak Mall
Fatal crash generic
DPS identifies 3 men killed in fiery crash during Milam County pursuit
Brandon Schmidt with his wife, Katie, and three children: Sophie, 15; Sabrina, 13; and Carter, 7.
College Station ISD expected to name new Consol head coach

Latest News

Highlights: Navasota vs El Campo
Highlights: Navasota vs El Campo
Tim Buchanan retires
Tim Buchanan retires
Aggie baseball first day of practice
Aggie baseball first day of practice
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols