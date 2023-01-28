Restaurant Report Card: January 26, 2023

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspension happens after a restaurant scores lower than 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, that every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wolf Pen Creek on Dartmouth Street in College Station.
College Station Police: Body found in creek
TEXAS RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL
Despite rumblings, Texas Renaissance Festival to return for 49th season
Some growth could be coming to the Wolf Pen Creek area near Post Oak Mall.
City of College Station looking at redevelopment near Post Oak Mall
Fatal crash generic
DPS identifies 3 men killed in fiery crash during Milam County pursuit
Brandon Schmidt with his wife, Katie, and three children: Sophie, 15; Sabrina, 13; and Carter, 7.
College Station ISD expected to name new Consol head coach

Latest News

Friday Evening Pinpoint Weather App 1/27
Friday Evening Pinpoint Weather App 1/27
It happened Thursday, Jan. 26
Walker County resident escapes injury after neighbor alerts him to fire Thursday
Wolf Pen Creek on Dartmouth Street in College Station.
College Station Police: Body found in creek
Wolf Pen Creek
Wolf Pen Creek Body Found