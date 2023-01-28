Texas A&M hosts meet and greet ahead of season opener

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M softball fans got a chance to meet the team at Davis Diamond on Saturday.

A couple hundred fans braved the rain for an open practice, facility tour and autograph signing.

Head coach Trisha Ford has held yearly meet and greets during her time at Arizona State and Fresno State and wanted to start doing it at A&M.

She said the relationship between fans and the team is important.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to have one on one interaction with our players,” Trisha Ford, Texas A&M Head Coach said. “I think that’s one of our best things as our players and our program and those relationships.. it’s huge, and when your fans are a part of your program I think you have very successful seasons (and) careers and that’s what my hope is for here at Texas A&M.”

The Aggies season is just two weeks away when they host Tarleton on the 9th in the Texas A&M Invitational.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.