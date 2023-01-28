Texas A&M student takes over nights on Candy 95

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you listen to Candy 95 on a weeknight, you probably wouldn’t be able to tell that a student at Texas A&M is taking over the airwaves.

While Connor McGrath can be heard across the Brazos Valley, he can also be seen walking through the Mays Business School as he works on getting his degree in Management Information Systems.

McGrath grew up in Houston and discovered Candy 95 as a freshman attending Texas A&M.

Next thing he knows, he’s working at the station as a part of the street team.

He credits former Candy 95 Radio Personality, Audrey Rose, for giving him the moment he realized he wanted to get on air.

“She mentioned our names on the radio at a remote event and it was very surreal. At that moment I said to myself why don’t I just go for it,” said McGrath.

Soon he found himself working the weekend shift and eventually the night shift at the station.

Program Director Rob Mack says it was an easy decision to put McGrath in that spot with his hard work and dedication.

“He’s really interested in soaking up knowledge and he’s good at what he does. He was growing and taking direction so we gave him a shot,” said Mack.

McGrath is graduating from Texas A&M in May but hopes he can find a way to stay on the radio.

You can hear him live on KNDE-FM 95.1 on weeknights from 6 pm-9 pm.

