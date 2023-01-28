Thunderstorms expected on Sunday. Severe weather is possible.

The Brazos Valley placed under a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather.
Southeastern portions of Texas expected to see thunderstorms as a cold front moves through on...
Southeastern portions of Texas expected to see thunderstorms as a cold front moves through on Sunday(KBTX Weather)
By Drew Davis
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A cold front is expected to move through the Brazos Valley on Sunday. This cold front is on track to create favorable conditions for thunderstorm development across southeastern portions of the state, creating an elevated chance for heavy rain and gusty winds.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entirety of the Brazos Valley under a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather. The overall threat is low, but the conditions are favorable for one or two isolated thunderstorms to reach severe weather conditions. The largest threats with tomorrow’s storm system are strong winds (20-30 mph+) and small hail (quarter-sized or smaller hail is possible). A small threat for a spin-up is possible but unlikely.

The main hazards will be strong winds and small hail.
The main hazards will be strong winds and small hail.(KBTX Weather)

Here is a look at what the skies could look like as the cold front pushes through the Brazos Valley tomorrow. Skies slightly clear on Sunday afternoon after the front has pushed through.

Expect thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon.
Expect thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon.(KBTX Weather)

