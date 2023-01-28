Walker County resident escapes injury after neighbor alerts him to fire Thursday

NEW WAVERLY, Texas (KBTX) - A Walker County Resident was preparing for bed Thursday evening when a neighbor alerted him to a fire spreading at his house.

Six units from New Waverly Fire Department arrived in the New Waverly neighborhood Sam Houston Estates off FM 1374, to find heavy fire and smoke, but they were quickly able to bring the fire under control. Huntsville Fire Department and Montgomery County Fire Department assisted at the scene, and Dodge Firefighters covered the vacant New Waverly stations.

Firefighters say no one was injured in the fire.

According to NWFD, the fire started near an exterior wall when hot ashes ignited stored firewood. There was significant fire and smoke damage throughout the home.

December, January and February are peak months for home fires, especially heating related fires. The NWFD is reminding residents to make sure they have working smoke alarms in every bedroom and connecting hallway.

