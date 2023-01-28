Women’s Hoops Gears Up for Road Test at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team looks to pick up another SEC win as it hits the road to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at noon inside Memorial Gym on Sunday.

Last Time Out

The Aggies (6-12, 1-7 SEC) are fresh off their first SEC win, scoring a season-high against Georgia in a 75-73 victory while also shooting a season-best 58.3% (28-of-48) from the field. Janiah Barker made a triumphant return after missing the previous 10 games with a wrist injury as she put up a career-high 24 points and went 10-of-11 (90.9%) from the field. The freshman also added five rebounds and two blocks in her 20 minutes on the court. Aaliyah Patty orchestrated the offense in the half court with a career-high 11 assists against the Lady Bulldogs.

Freshman of the Week

Barker’s return to the hardwood last Sunday resulted in SEC and USBWA Freshman of the Week honors. The Marietta, Georgia, native became the first Aggie to be named the conference freshman of the week since Chennedy Carter on Feb. 26, 2018.

The Aggie Defense

The Maroon & White are now No. 21 in the nation in 3-point field goal defense, holding opponents to just 26.7% from deep. The matchup against Georgia marked the ninth time this season the Aggies forced an opponent to 25%-or-under from behind the arc. Additionally, A&M has held all but one of its opponents to below their average scoring output this season.

Series

Sunday’s matchup between the Aggies and Commodores (9-12, 0-7 SEC) will be the 15th installment in the all-time series with A&M holding a 9-5 advantage. The Maroon & White have won eight of the last nine meetings against Vanderbilt, the lone loss being the most recent bout in the first round of last year’s SEC Tournament.

