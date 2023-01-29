Car strikes overpass bridge pillar on Highway 6 in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A car struck a bridge pillar on Highway 6 southbound in Navasota at the LaSalle St (Business 6) exit on Sunday afternoon.

According to scanner traffic, there are multiple patients, so drivers should expect delays and numerous emergency vehicles in the area.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m.

The Navasota Police Department is investigating the crash.

