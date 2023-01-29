Car strikes overpass bridge pillar on Highway 6 in Navasota

The one vehicle crash happened early Sunday afternoon on the north end of Navasota in the southbound lanes of Highway 6.(Image courtesy: Sabrina Chavez)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A car struck a bridge pillar on Highway 6 southbound in Navasota at the LaSalle St (Business 6) exit on Sunday afternoon.

According to scanner traffic, there are multiple patients, so drivers should expect delays and numerous emergency vehicles in the area.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m.

The Navasota Police Department is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

