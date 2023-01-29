Casarez Highlights Closing Day of Razorback Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Eric Casarez and the Aggie men’s and women’s track & field teams wrapped up competition of the Razorback Invitational at Randal Tyson Track Center on Saturday.

Less than 24 hours after recording a 3:59.08 split on the 1600m leg of the school record breaking distance medley relay, Casarez registered 7:57.00 in the 3000m race, making him the second fastest performer in Texas A&M history. The time was a personal best by over nine seconds.

The Aggie distance crew clocked 11 personal bests, including four top-12 all-time school marks. Along with Casarez, Chandon Chhikara ran the 12th fastest mile time in school history with his 4:05.21. In the women’s 3000m, Julia Abell and Grace Plain went 1-2 in their heat. Abell’s time of 9:34.91 makes her the 11th fastest performer in school history, while Plain’s 9:36.34 holds her at the No. 12 spot all-time.

In the men’s heptathlon, Landon Helms and Blake Harris completed the two-day event, placing 10th and 11th, respectively. Competing in their first heptathlon, the freshman duo left their mark in the record book, as Helms’ score of 5321 is the 10th best mark in school history. Harris’ 5298 points moves his name to the No. 11 spot on the all-time performer list.

Also adding their names to the Aggie all-time top-12 performers list were Sanu Jallow and Luke Barrett. Jallow, running the 800m for the first time in her collegiate career, clocked 2:07.15 to become the eighth-fastest Aggie in history. In the weight throw, Barrett maintained his No. 10 spot on the all-time list.

To end the meet, the women’s 4x400m team of Kennedy Wade, Jermaisha Arnold, Jania Martin and Sanu Jallow finished fourth with a 3:29.92, a season best and the eighth fastest time of all-time in school history.

The Maroon & White will travel to Albuquerque to compete at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Feb. 3-4 in the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Pat Henry

On The Aggies’ Performance on Day Two…

“I’m very pleased with the team today. We’re doing things that are hard to see sometimes. We’re still trying to figure people out. Were still trying to get this team together, it’s a young group of people. It’s getting better. They’re turning into a team and things got better today. We had a lot of really good things happen today.”

