Men’s Basketball Remains Unbeaten at Home in SEC Play, Tops Vanderbilt 72-66

Highlights: Texas A&M vs Vanderbilt
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION-- Texas A&M held Vanderbilt scoreless over the final three minutes and coupled that with a 7-0 run, lifting the Aggies to a 72-66 win over the Commodores Saturday night before a season-high crowd of 12,646 at Reed Arena. 

The victory was A&M’s fourth in as many tries at home in SEC play, as the Aggies (15-6, 7-1) moved into a tie for second place in the conference standings with the victory. Vanderbilt fell to 10-11 and 3-5.

Henry Coleman III paced the attack with a team-high 18 points. He also added six rebounds. Wade Taylor IV scored all 14 of his in the second half and Tyrece Radford also poured in 14.

