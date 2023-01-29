Navasota student facing expulsion after social media post of a gun at school

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota ISD banned a student from campus pending an expulsion hearing after a social media post showed the student armed while on campus.

According to a statement released Friday, a teacher was notified of a picture posted to social media on Wednesday showing a student with a gun. The photo is believed to have been taken on the Navasota Jr. High campus.

Administrators confirmed the student was not at school on Wednesday when the photo was posted.

Navasota ISD met with Police Thursday when the student again was not at school. The student and parent(s) were then notified they had been removed and prohibited from any Navasota ISD campus or property pending an expulsion hearing.

There was never a weapon found on school property.

A statement from Superintendent Stu Musick said “We will continue to do everything within our ability to maintain a safe and secure atmosphere where learning and other school events can occur. We encourage our community and our families to have discussions and communicate with your students as well as communicate with campus and district personnel to share any information that can help to maintain that atmosphere of safety and learning for everyone involved.”

