Texas A&M Health Hub opens family care clinic in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - New healthcare opportunities have made their way to Grimes County.
Texas A&M Health Hub opened its first Family Care Clinic on Saturday in Navasota.
The clinic features amenities like a procedure room, an ultrasound room, nine exam rooms and more.
Family care, pediatric care, and obstetric care are available at the Family Care Clinic.
Texas A&M University says this is a part of its larger plan to offer healthcare resources to rural communities.
“We as a state have a very large rural population that’s an important part of our economy. Providing for the health care of that population is our top priority,” said Texas A&M Health Science Center and Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President John Mogford.
