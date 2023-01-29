Texas A&M Health Hub opens family care clinic in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - New healthcare opportunities have made their way to Grimes County.

Texas A&M Health Hub opened its first Family Care Clinic on Saturday in Navasota.

The clinic features amenities like a procedure room, an ultrasound room, nine exam rooms and more.

Family care, pediatric care, and obstetric care are available at the Family Care Clinic.

Texas A&M University says this is a part of its larger plan to offer healthcare resources to rural communities.

“We as a state have a very large rural population that’s an important part of our economy. Providing for the health care of that population is our top priority,” said Texas A&M Health Science Center and Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President John Mogford.

You can schedule an appointment at the Texas A&M Health Hub Family Care Clinic here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.