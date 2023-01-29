Tournament Preview: Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate

TUCSON, Ariz. – The Texas A&M men’s golf team opens the spring slate at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate on Monday. The par-72, 7,072-yard Tucson Country Club is site of the two-day, 54-hole tournament.

Texas A&M trots out a formidable lineup headlined by three-time All-American Sam Bennett. He is joined by Daniel Rodrigues, Phichaksn Maichon, Jamie Montojo and Vishnu Sadagopan. Michael Heidelbaugh is also slated to compete as an individual at the event.

The Aggies enter the fray ranked No. 10 in the Golfweek Collegiate Rankings presented by StrackaLine and No. 11 in the Golfstat rankings.

Texas A&M’s most recent trip to the Arizona Intercollegiate came in January 2019. The tournament was played at Sewailo Golf Club and Chandler Phillips bludgeoned the course and the field with a 19-under, 194 to claim medalist honors. He registered rounds of 67-63-64 to outdistance the runners-up by eight strokes. The Maroon & White finished fourth at the event. In 2018, the Aggies placed second at the tournament, just two strokes off the pace, with Dan Erickson finishing third.

Texas A&M has two victories in the 2022-23 campaign, including the Badger Invitational and the Blessings Collegiate Invitation.

Action starts both days with shotguns starts slated for 9 a.m. Live scoring is available at Golfstat.com.

THE FIELD (GOLFSTAT RANKINGS)

Texas A&M (11)

Arizona (22)

Brigham Young

California

Cal Poly

Central Michigan

Iowa State

Long Beach State

New Mexico

New Mexico State

Seattle

Saint Mary’s

SMU

Santa Clara

West Virginia

THE LINEUP

Team

Sam Bennett – Senior – Madisonville, Texas

122nd United States Amateur Champion – 2022.

2022 PING All-America First Team.

2022 SEC Golfer of the Year.

Daniel Rodrigues– Junior – Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal

SEC Golfer of the Week on Oct. 14 following his win at the Blessings Intercollegiate and (11-under 205).

Carded a 70.00 stroke average in four fall tournaments with two top 10s.

Registered a 72.23 stroke average in 10 tournaments in 2021-22, including top 10 finishes at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate (t-4th) and the Louisiana Classics (t-6th).

Phichaksn Maichon – Sophomore – Bangkok, Thailand

Registered a 71.56 stroke average in nine rounds this fall, posting three sub-70 rounds.

Competed in 10 tournaments as a freshman in 2021-22, registering a 73.37 stroke average.

Held the day two lead at the SEC Championships.

Jaime Montojo – Freshman – Madrid, Spain

Recorded a 72.00 stroke average in eight rounds in the fall.

In fall 2022, placed third in a field of 28 at the Badger Invitational individual tournament with a 1-over 143 at Pleasant View Golf Course.

Earned SEC Freshman of the Week after an 18th place finish at the Blessings Collegiate invitational.

Vishnu Sadagopan – Sophomore – Pearland, Texas

Posted a 70.00 stroke average in three fall tournaments, recording top-10 finishes at the Badger Invitational (t-7th) and the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (t-5th).

Participated in the 2022 United States Amateur Championship.

Played in three events in 2021-22, placing 13th at the Washington County Invitational.

Individual

Michael Heidelbaugh – Sophomore – Dallas, Texas

Srixon/Cleveland All-America Scholar – 2022.

Tied for 12th place with a 4-under 140 at the Badger Invitational.

Played in eight tournaments in 2021-22 with a season-best 12th place finish at the Marquette Invitational.

COURSE

Established in 1947, Tucson Country Club has hosted 18 USGA Championship Qualifiers and eight Arizona Amateur Championships, as well as the 1982 USGA Senior Amateur and 1992 USGA Senior Women’s Amateur. Designed by course architect William Bell, the tree-lined, Midwestern-style track is currently maintained by superintendent Kent McCutcheon.

WEATHER FORECAST

Monday Morning: 42, partly sunny, wind ESE 6-8 MPH

Monday Afternoon: 63, partly sunny, wind SW 10-13 MPH

Tuesday Morning: 41, mostly cloudy, wind SE 6-7 MPH

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.