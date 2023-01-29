Winter storm watch issued for small portion of the Brazos Valley

Minor ice accumulations expected north of the Brazos Valley
By Drew Davis and Shel Winkley
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Milam county. Freezing rain is possible as the latest cold front brings temperatures to the steady 30s for the next 48 hours or more. Warm temperatures higher up in the atmosphere, and freezing temperatures at the surface could lead to minor ice accumulation, particularly on elevated roadways. Locally, most of the Brazos Valley will experience just cold rain. No other Brazos Valley counties are included in the watch at this time.

  • Duration: Monday Afternoon - Wednesday Evening
  • Local Impacts: Extremely minor ice accumulation along elevated surfaces (i.e., bridges) in our Northern counties. Most of the impacts stay to the North of the Brazos Valley.

CHECK THE TEMPERATURE OUTSIDE, THE LATEST FORECAST, AND SEE WHAT IS FALLING ON INTERACTIVE RADAR WITH THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

The National Weather Service has said that minor travel impacts are expected south of Waco. However, recent data suggest that light freezing rain is possible as far south as Milam county. The following image shows where the greatest ice accumulation is expected. Notice that the Brazos Valley is modeled to show little-to-no accumulation. The main time to monitor for any travel impacts locally falls between late Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.

Light freezing rain possible in northern Brazos Valley counties
Light freezing rain possible in northern Brazos Valley counties(KBTX Weather)

This is a forecast where a degree or two change on the thermometer will cause a big difference in impacts for the Brazos Valley. It is important to keep up with the forecast this week and monitor changes, particularly across the Highway 79 corridor and in Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties.

