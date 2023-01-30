Aggies Head to Hills for Matchup with Arkansas Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team takes on the Arkansas Razorbacks in a road SEC matchup at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena.

The Aggies have just a single victory on the Hogs’ home court in the past 35 seasons (Aggies are 1-14 in that span). The lone win was an 87-80 victory on Feb. 23, 2019.

The two teams have split six meetings in the Buzz Williams era of Aggie Basketball, with both teams holding serve in home court matchups and the Aggies delivering an 82-64 victory over the No. 15 Hogs in last year’s SEC Tournament semifinals in Tampa, Fla.

Arkansas is a “mirror opponent” with the Hogs making a return trip to Aggieland in two weeks on Feb. 15.

One of Texas A&M’s most-played rivals, Arkansas hold a 107-58 advantage in the previous 165 games between the Aggies and Razorbacks.

ANATOMY OF A TURNAROUND:

Since a demoralizing 67-62 loss to Wofford prior to the holiday break, the Aggies have reeled off nine wins in their last 10 games, while improving from 6-5 to 15-6.

Notable First 11 G --> Last 10 G Improvements

Tyrece Radford scoring 10.8 pts/G --> 16.6 pts/G

Julius Marble scoring 8.3 pts/G --> 11.4 pts/G

Dexter Dennis rebounding 4.1 rebs/G --> 7.0 rebs/G

Team Defense 70.4 pts/G --> 61.1 pts/G

Opponent FG% 42.2% --> 37.2%

Opponent 3FG% 36.2% --> 31.7%

Total Rebounds 35.1 rebs/G --> 38.8 rebs/G

Defensive Rebounds 23.1 rebs/G --> 26.9 rebs/G

Personal Fouls 21.0 fouls/G --> 16.5 fouls/G

TRENDS & STREAKS:

Tyrece Radford has scored 14 or more points in eight of his last 10 games, including four games with 20 or more.

Radford’s FG% in the first 11 games of the season was 31.5% and is 50.9% in the last 10.

Wade Taylor IV has averaged 6.0 assists/G over his last three contests.

Andersson Garcia’s “per 40″ rebounds average is 10.8.

The Aggies have earned a rebounds advantage in eight of past 10 games.

Texas A&M has matched its season low of nine turnovers in its last two games.

The Aggies are averaging an 11-point scoring margin advantage in the first half over the past 10 games. In the first 11 games, the Aggies outscored their opponents by just four points in the first half (376-372).

In SEC play, the Aggies are allowing an average of 24.3 first-half points in SEC play, while limiting opponents to 31.9% FG-FGA / 26.0% 3FG-3FGA in the first stanza.

Texas A&M ranks No. 2 in scoring defense in SEC play, allowing an average of 61.6 points/g. The Aggies have lopped nearly nine full points off their average vs. non-conference opponents (70.4) to SEC foes.

The Aggies are 13-1 when posting six or more “turkeys” in a game. In Aggie Hoops vernacular, a “turkey” is when an opponent is held scoreless on three straight possessions. The Aggies have had five or more turkeys for 10 straight games.

GETTING TO THE LINE:

The Aggies rank No. 2 nationally in free throws made per game and No. 3 in FTs attempted. Texas A&M has shot 100+ more free throws than nine SEC teams.

The Aggies average 18.7 - 25.0 FTM-FTA per game, which is well ahead of the pace set by ALL Texas A&M squads after 1970.

Texas A&M has been to the line 25 or more times in 14 of 21 games and has hit 20 or more FTs nine times.

Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV are in the SEC top 10 in free throw makes and attempts.

NCAA Team Free Throw Leaders

(Sorted by FT Made)

Rk School FT FTA

1. UTRGV 19.0 27.0

2. Texas A&M 18.7 25.0

3. North Carolina 18.4 24.8

4. UAB 18.2 25.0

5. Alabama 18.2 25.2

SUCCEEDING AMONG THE TREES:

There are 10 total players in the SEC averaging 13.0+ points and 5.0+ rebounds per game. Texas A&M’s 6-foot-2 Tyrece Radford is the SEC’s only 13.0+/5.0+ player under 6-foot-8.

Radford is one of nine 6-foot-2 and shorter players nationally to average 13.0+ points and 5.0+ rebounds.

SEC’s 13.0 Pts./G + 5.0 Rebs/G Players

(Sorted by Pts./G)

Rk Player, School Ht. Pts Reb

1. Brandon Miller, Alabama 6′ 9″ 19.0 8.1

2. KJ Williams, LSU 6′ 10″ 17.2 7.4

3. Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky 6′ 9″ 16.6 13.7

4. Gregory Jackson, S. Carolina 6′ 9″ 16.2 7.0

5. Kobe Brown, Missouri 6′ 8″ 16.0 5.9

6. Colin Castleton, Florida 6′ 11″ 14.9 7.6

7. Tolu Smith, Mississippi State 6′ 11″ 14.4 8.2

8. Tyrece Radford , Texas A&M 6′ 2″ 13.6 5.3

9. Johni Broome, Auburn 6′ 10″ 13.4 8.5

10. Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt 7′ 0″ 13.2 5.9

NCAA’s 13.0 Pts./G + 5.0 Rebs/G Players

(6-foot-2 and Shorter | Sorted by Pts./G)

Rk Player, School Ht. Pts Reb

1. Jameer Nelson Jr., Delaware 6′ 1′' 19.7 5.2

2. Cam Shelton, Loyola Marymount 6′ 2′' 19.3 5.8

3. Trenton Massner, W. Illinois 6′ 2′' 18.7 5.6

4. Dayvion McKnight, WKU 6′ 1′' 17.2 5.1

5. Jahmir Young, Maryland 6′ 1′' 16.0 5.0

6. Khalil Shabazz, San Francisco 6′ 0′' 15.3 5.5

7. Tyrece Radford, Texas A&M 6′ 2′' 13.6 5.3

8. Marcus Shaver Jr., Boise State 6′ 2′' 13.2 6.3

9. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa, Columbia 6′ 2′' 13.0 5.5

FOLLOW THE ACTION:

The game will be televised by ESPN2 with Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Jimmy Dykes (analyst) and Marty Smith (reporter) on the call.

The matchup airs on the Texas A&M Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.