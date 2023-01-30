Brazos County Health District kicks off Men’s Health Clinic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -This week, the Brazos County Health District officially kicked off its Men’s Health Clinic to meet a need in the community.

“We know men historically are not great about going and getting their preventative medicine,” said Aisling Wilson, a Public Health nurse. “Pubic health and the Health District is all about preventative care so we are just trying to fill that need.”

Men can walk in during regular clinic hours, Mondays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The clinic includes medical exams, labs, medications, and more.

An initial visit includes a physical exam with lab work for $100.

Follow up appointments with labs are $75 or $50 without labs.

Insurance is not accepted.

The Brazos County Health District is located at 201 N Texas Avenue in Bryan.

