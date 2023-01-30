Bryan High Viking Band hosts mattress sale to raise funds for a new travel trailer

Bryan ISD Band Mattress Fundraiser(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Members of the Bryan High School Viking Band spent Sunday honing their sales skills for their annual mattress fundraiser.

The Bryan High School Boosters Mattress Fundraiser began in 2019 but was postponed over the last few years.

The one-day sale raises money for the band for needed equipment.

Proceeds from this year’s event will help the band purchase a new travel trailer to haul instruments and other equipment to football games and performances.

Members of the Bryan ISD community were able to save money on many styles of brand-new, name-brand mattresses with factory warranties.

Bean bags, mattress protectors, sheets, luxury pillows, and even adjustable bases were on display for shoppers to try.

10th grader Aden Sandoval was just one of many band members assisting with Sunday’s sale. He says he’s grateful for the communities involvement.

”It benefits the band because we’re taking this money and using it to replace our band trailer which we use to transport our gear to and from contests and football games,” said Sandoval. " Our band trailer is really important to us to keep all the instruments safer. It helps us in a way financially and were thankful for the support.”

