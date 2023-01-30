Bryan man sentenced to 35 years for family violence crimes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after attacking his wife and her 12-year-old son in separate incidents, according to prosecutors.

Jamarious Davis was sentenced last week in Brazos County for the April 2019 assault in which he destroyed his wife’s property and then strangled the woman on their bed while saying they would be together “till death do us part.”

In February 2020, police say Davis used a liquor bottle to strike the woman’s child in the head.

The boy was rushed to a Houston hospital where he was treated for severe traumatic brain injuries and facial fractures.

“Domestic violence will never be tolerated in this community, especially when the violence affects a child in such a profound manner,” said Brazos County Assistant District Attorney Kristin Burns.

Davis pleaded guilty to his charges and in addition to the sentence, a judge granted the survivors a lifetime protective order.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.