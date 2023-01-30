Chargers agree to hire Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore watches pregame drills during a preseason NFL...
Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore watches pregame drills during a preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)(Michael Ainsworth | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(AP) - The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with Kellen Moore to become offensive coordinator on Monday.

Moore spent the past eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, including the past four as the offensive coordinator, but it was announced on Sunday night he would not return.

Moore replaces Joe Lombardi, who was the Bolts’ coordinator for two seasons under head coach Brandon Staley.

In Moore’s four seasons as offensive coordinator, the Cowboys were second in the league in total offense (391.0 yards per game) and scoring (27.7 points per game).

Criticism about Lombardi’s play-calling increased throughout the season. The Chargers were ranked ninth in total offense, but 20th in scrimmage yards per play along with the third-worst rushing attack in the league.

Los Angeles also had the NFL’s second-biggest discrepancy between passing and running plays (65% pass to 35% run).

Moore will be the third offensive coordinator since Justin Herbert was the sixth overall pick by the Chargers in 2020. Shane Steichen directed the Bolts offense as well as being QBs coach under Anthony Lynn in 2020 before Lynn was fired at the end of the season.

Herbert was second in the league in completions (477) and passing yards (4,739) this season. The Chargers announced on Sunday that Herbert had labrum surgery on his left non-throwing shoulder, but should be ready for the start of offseason drills.

Moore played six seasons in the league with Detroit and Dallas. He joined the Cowboys coaching staff in 2018, going from Dak Prescott’s backup to his position coach.

