The Children’s Museum is bringing fathers, daughters together for one magical night

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Girl dads, this event is for you! The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley is ready to host this year’s Daddy-Daughter Dance.

There will be dancing, arts and crafts and plenty of photo opportunities.

Executive Director Patricia Lindblom says to mark your calendars for a magical night through the Enchanted Forest. She says this is the perfect opportunity for fathers to show their daughters how special they are.

This event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Children’s Museum.

The Daddy Daughter dance will be Feb. 3 and 4 at the Reserve at Cottonwood Creek. If interested in attending, tickets are available on the Children Museum of Brazos Valley website.

