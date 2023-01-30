Experts say early cancer detection can save lives

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The American Cancer Society says one in two men and one in three women will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.

Although you should be mindful of signs and symptoms every month, National Cancer Prevention Month in February particularly highlights the importance of cancer screenings and early detection.

CapRock Health Physician, Dr. Lon Young, says most cancers, if caught early, are very treatable.

“That’s why it’s really important that you keep in contact with a primary care doctor who can help you keep up with all of t he screenings that help you to detect those cancers early,” he said.

Alongside the American Cancer Society, Dr. Young agrees that there are four main factors that can help in daily cancer prevention.

Eating healthy and getting active is critical in preventing cancer.

”Interestingly, much of the progress we’ve made in reducing cancers has been obliterated or offset by the fact that our obesity epidemic is causing an increase in cancers. " Young said.

Staying away from tobacco is the best way to protect your health, according to the ACS. All types of tobacco products contain chemicals that can be harmful.

Young also says it’s important to stay out of the sun as much as possible.

Human Papillomavirus can cause six types of cancer. But preventing it, and the cancers it causes, is simple.

“Several of the cancers that are particularly bad in young people can be prevented with the new HPV vaccine. It’s only been available for a few years now, but has already shown a significant decrease in things like cervical cancer, uturen cancer, and some of the colon and anal cancers,” Dr. Young said.

The most beneficial action you can take to prevent cancer is getting screened regularly. Learn about recommended cancer screening tests and find resources to help you get on a screening schedule that’s right for you.

Dr. Young says it is also crucial to find a doctor that you trust.

“Finding someone that you work well with is critical. It doesn’t require you to go to a large, tertiary care center. We have great cancer care here in the Brazos Valley and the vast majority of cancers can be managed just as well here,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.