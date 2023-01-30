Limited time offer for hungry customers with a sweet tooth

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re in the mood for something sweet, run down to Another Broken Egg Café for their Boston Cream Cakes.

This Boston cream-layered triple pancake stack topped with chocolate cream with toasted almonds and Baileys® fresh whipped cream is only for those age 21 and older.

The dish is served with two eggs any style and baked bacon or house-made sausage patties.

You can pair the treat with an Irish Coffee or a Simply Orange® Juice.

“We’ve been good with our New Year’s resolutions for about a month now, so it’s time to start indulging again and have some fun. I think this is going to be a great seller. It looks beautiful and it tastes great,” Co-owner, Tap Bentz, said.

You can grab a stack of Boston Cream Cakes for a limited time only, so head out to Another Broken Egg Sunday through Saturday between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.

