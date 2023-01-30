Limited time offer for hungry customers with a sweet tooth

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re in the mood for something sweet, run down to Another Broken Egg Café for their Boston Cream Cakes.

This Boston cream-layered triple pancake stack topped with chocolate cream with toasted almonds and Baileys® fresh whipped cream is only for those age 21 and older.

The dish is served with two eggs any style and baked bacon or house-made sausage patties.

You can pair the treat with an Irish Coffee or a Simply Orange® Juice.

“We’ve been good with our New Year’s resolutions for about a month now, so it’s time to start indulging again and have some fun. I think this is going to be a great seller. It looks beautiful and it tastes great,” Co-owner, Tap Bentz, said.

You can grab a stack of Boston Cream Cakes for a limited time only, so head out to Another Broken Egg Sunday through Saturday between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories expanded to include more of the Brazos Valley
Freezing rain potential prompts travel concerns for parts of the Brazos Valley
Texas A&M University Police Department is gathering information regarding three reported sexual...
Police: Multiple Texas A&M students reportedly sexually assaulted by same suspect
The one vehicle crash happened early Sunday afternoon on the north end of Navasota in the...
Car strikes overpass bridge pillar on Highway 6 in Navasota
Jaquarious Ford, 19, and Daniel Salazar-Rivera, 17, were taken into custody shortly after they...
Pair arrested, accused of armed robberies in Bryan neighborhoods
Southeastern portions of Texas expected to see thunderstorms as a cold front moves through on...
Thunderstorms Sunday. Severe weather is possible.

Latest News

Early detection is key in cancer prevention.
Experts say early cancer detection can save lives
THE THR3E(Recurring) - cancer prevention caprock
THE THR3E(Recurring) - cancer prevention caprock
THE THR3E(Recurring) - daddy daughter dance
THE THR3E(Recurring) - daddy daughter dance
THE THR3E(Recurring) - Another Broken Egg
THE THR3E(Recurring) - Another Broken Egg