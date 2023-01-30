Longtime Dime Box basketball coach Ben Collins passed away

Former Dime Box basketball coach Ben Collins at a game against Calvert.
Former Dime Box basketball coach Ben Collins at a game against Calvert.(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Longtime and former Dime Box basketball coach Ben Collins has passed away.

Collins coached the Longhorns’ boys’ and girls’ basketball teams for 29 seasons, 27 on the varsity level. He led the girls’ team to state in back-to-back years in 1982 and 1983. He brought the boys’ team to the state tournament in 1992. Collins retired in 2007 before coaching one year at Calvert. He finished with a 600-307 varsity record with the Longhorns. Collins made three regional tournaments with the boys’ team and six regional tournaments with the girls’ team. He coached current Dime Box girls and boys basketball coaches, Kasey Kubena and Bill Kubena.

Collins graduated from Bryan High School and was a Bryan resident.

Ben Collins - "The Final Edition"
Ben Collins - "The Final Edition"(Charlotte Mikulin)
Ben Collins Then and Now
Ben Collins Then and Now(Charlotte Mikulin)
Ben Collins' Dime Box girls' basketball team Region IV-A Champions
Ben Collins' Dime Box girls' basketball team Region IV-A Champions(Charlotte Mikulin)

