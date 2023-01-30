No. 4 Texas A&M Bests FAU to Advance to Finals of ITA Kickoff Weekend

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The No. 4 Texas A&M women’s tennis team overcame the weather, and the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-0), at the Mitchell Tennis Center to advance to the ITA Kickoff Weekend Finals versus No. 20 Florida.

Despite rain delays, the Aggies started strong in doubles play. Mary Stoiana/Carson Branstine defeated Martina Kudelova/Carli Galmiche on court one (6-0), moving their record to 2-0 as a pairing. Clinching the doubles point was Gianna Pielet/Mia Kupres taking down Millie-Mae Matthews/Katerina Filip on court five (6-1), improving their record to 2-0 as a team. Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing were on their way to victory on court three versus Lexi Silna/Victoria Gomez O’Hayon (5-2) before doubles play concluded.

With the 1-0 lead heading into singles play, the Aggies kept their foot on the gas claiming three fast singles wins to secure the match (4-0). No. 51 Goldsmith defeated Amber McGinnis on court four (6-1, 6-0). On court one, No. 9 Stoiana took down Kudelova (6-0, 6-1). Simultaneously on court six, No. 105 Jeanette Mireles secured her first win of the season and ensured victory for the Aggies, defeating Millie-Mae Matthews (6-0, 6-2).

COACH’S QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver on today’s matchup…

“I thought our group handled the conditions really well, it’s hard to come out and play great tennis after sitting around for 48 hours. The first round of these events is always challenging, but it was good to come away with a 4-0 victory and now we have to get ready to play tomorrow.”

UP NEXT

Due to forecasted inclement weather, Texas A&M will travel to Waco to play at the Hurd Tennis Center Monday where it will face No. 20 Florida at 1 p.m.

MATCH STATS

Singles Results

No. 9 Stoiana (2-0) – Def. Kudelova (6-0, 6-1)

Branstine (1-0) – Filip (7-6(2), 2-1 DNF)

Ewing (2-0) – Silna (6-4, 4-3 DNF)

Kupres (3-0) – Gomez O’Hayon (6-2, 3-3 DNF)

No. 51 Goldsmith (3-0) – Def. McGinnis (6-1, 6-0)

No. 105 Mireles (1-0) – Def. Matthews (6-0, 6-2)

Doubles Results

Branstine/Stoiana (2-0) – Def. Kudelova/Galmiche (6-0)

Goldsmith/Ewing (2-1) – Silna/Gomez O’Hayon (5-2 DNF)

Kupres/Pielet (2-0) – Def. Filip/Matthews (6-1)

