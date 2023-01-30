Pair arrested, accused of armed robberies in Bryan neighborhoods

Two armed robberies were reported Thursday night in the city of Bryan.
Jaquarious Ford, 19, and Daniel Salazar-Rivera, 17, were taken into custody shortly after they...
Jaquarious Ford, 19, and Daniel Salazar-Rivera, 17, were taken into custody shortly after they robbed their victims in separate neighborhoods, said police.(Mug shots provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Swift police work led to the capture of two armed robbery suspects last week in Bryan, according to arrest documents obtained by KBTX.

Jaquarious Ford, 19, and Daniel Salazar-Rivera, 17, were taken into custody shortly after they robbed their victims, said police.

In the first robbery, just after 10:00 p.m. on January 26, a woman said she was robbed in the 700 block of Commerce Street. The victim said she and others were outside when a group of 3 or 4 people approached them and demanded money. The victim said a gun was pressed against her head by one of the suspects before she handed over her cell phone.

Less than 30 minutes later, police believe the same group robbed a man outside a home in the 900 block of Clear Leaf Drive.

It wasn’t long after the robberies, police reportedly found the suspects in a car on Texas Avenue and they were stopped and arrested on East Villa Maria Road.

Both Ford and Salazar-Rivera have been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

It’s not immediately clear if police are actively searching for any additional suspects in this investigation.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M University Police Department is gathering information regarding three reported sexual...
Police: Multiple Texas A&M students reportedly sexually assaulted by same suspect
Wolf Pen Creek on Dartmouth Street in College Station.
College Station Police: Body found in creek
Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley.
UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old found
Southeastern portions of Texas expected to see thunderstorms as a cold front moves through on...
Thunderstorms Sunday. Severe weather is possible.
TEXAS RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL
Despite rumblings, Texas Renaissance Festival to return for 49th season

Latest News

Sunday Night Weather Update 1/29
Sunday Night Weather Update 1/29
Navasota student facing expulsion after social media post of a gun at school
Minor ice accumulations expected north of the Brazos Valley
Winter storm watch issued for small portion of the Brazos Valley
Southeastern portions of Texas expected to see thunderstorms as a cold front moves through on...
Thunderstorms Sunday. Severe weather is possible.