Treat of the Day: College Station High School Construction team wins Best of the Brazos Build-off

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the College Station High School Construction team for placing first in the Best of the Brazos Build-off at the CTEC center in Bryan.

Competing student teams had five hours to construct deer stand boxes using wood construction or bases using welding.

Congratulations to Sawyer Henton, Garrison Fortner, Thomas Coufal, and Jaydon Bellow on winning wood construction.

The team is instructed by CTE Construction teacher Charlie Boyce.

