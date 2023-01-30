VIDEO: Anglers get up close look at humpback whale

Three anglers had a close encounter with a humpback whale about six miles offshore of Wrightsville Beach on Jan. 24. (Source: Andy Connette)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A group of fishermen in North Carolina were surprised when a humpback whale swam within feet of their boat.

Andy Connette sent video to WECT showing the whale about six miles off the shore of Wrightsville Beach.

Connette said the whale circled the boat for about 30 minutes.

“It was an incredible and humbling experience,” Connette said. “It was a rewarding day through and through – good friends, beautiful creature, great fishing and a fantastic sunset coming in. A lifetime memory!”

The fishermen estimated the whale to be around 35 to 40 feet long.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Advisories extended further into the Brazos Valley
Freezing rain potential prompts travel concerns for parts of the Brazos Valley
Texas A&M University Police Department is gathering information regarding three reported sexual...
Police: Multiple Texas A&M students reportedly sexually assaulted by same suspect
The one vehicle crash happened early Sunday afternoon on the north end of Navasota in the...
Car strikes overpass bridge pillar on Highway 6 in Navasota
Southeastern portions of Texas expected to see thunderstorms as a cold front moves through on...
Thunderstorms Sunday. Severe weather is possible.
Jaquarious Ford, 19, and Daniel Salazar-Rivera, 17, were taken into custody shortly after they...
Pair arrested, accused of armed robberies in Bryan neighborhoods

Latest News

FILE - In this April 16, 1961, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks hockey player Bobby Hull smiles...
NHL Hall of Famer Bobby Hull dies at age 84
Lisa Loring portrayed Wednesday Addams in "The Addams Family" TV show in the 1960s.
Lisa Loring, original Wednesday in ‘Addams Family’ TV series, dies
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell appears on a monitor on the floor of the New York Stock...
Fed, set to impose smaller hike, may hint of fewer increases
Janet Ritter, a local cattle rancher, points to the planned dump site illustrated in McBride...
In East Texas, a town fights to keep an oilfield waste dump from opening near wetlands and water wells