4 the Culture Market to promote Black-owned businesses

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local nonprofit is hosting a market this weekend to help showcase Black-owned businesses.

The REACH Project’s 4 the Culture Market is Saturday, Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at 1700 Research Parkway on Texas A&M’s campus.

There will be vendors selling everything from clothes and accessories to body butter and desserts, along with activities for children, food vendors, and more. There will be a live concert from 2-3 p.m.

The goal is to promote newly launched businesses and share their products and services with the entire community. In February 2022, The REACH project joined the 1 MBB partnership with Operation HOPE and the McFerrin Center, with a goal of launching one million Black-owned businesses by the 2030. Last year’s event helped launch 35 Black-owned LLCs, four 501(c)3s, and one 501(c)4 right here in the Brazos Valley.

For more information on the free event, go to their Facebook page or online at The REACH Project.

