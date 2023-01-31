BCS Public Library strive to keep county kids entertained, educated

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The BCS Public Library System is always thinking of innovative ways to keep our children entertained and educated.

Whether you’re interested in getting your child a library card or taking them to enjoy story time, the options are endless.

Youth Librarian Makenzie Kubacak says the library hosts several events throughout the year. They have story times for all ages.

“We have three different story times for our different ages. We have one for infants zero to one and a half years old, that’s our shooting stars. We have our roaring comets, this is for one and a half to three years old. Then, we have blast off into reading, this is for our pre-K kids and up.”

In addition to reading, the library offers a chance for kids to do arts and crafts.

“This past week we had a carnival for the kids and had a bunch of crafts out for them, and we’ll have those on our Sunday Family Day programs,” she explained.

Kubacak says they host arts and crafts for tweens, teens and adults.

Lastly, the Youth Librarian says they’re hosting music lessons, with a Ukulele Club at the Bryan Library.

For more BCS Public Library events visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.