Be Remarkable: Servings of generosity from Korey Thomas are super-sized in his restaurant

The Remnant of Nawlins owner provided meals to seniors and first responders in the early stages of the pandemic and continues giving to the community.
Be Remarkable airs on News 3 at 6 p.m. every other Monday and is proudly sponsored and made possible by Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We’re nearing the three-year mark when COVID-19 was first declared a global pandemic.

You have to remember in 2020 there was a lot of uncertainty about the virus and as restrictions were put in place, community heroes emerged including Korey Thomas.

Thomas is the owner of The Remnant of Nawlins restaurant in Bryan and by now most people know about his Cajun cuisine and his family’s journey from New Orleans to Bryan after the landfall of Hurricane Katrina.

There’s a lot that keeps customers coming back to this seafood diner including the sweet King Cakes, the juicy crawfish, and the jaw-dropping gumbo, but for Elaine Phillips, it’s much more. She says it’s Korey’s generosity that he put on the main menu during the early stages of the pandemic that has turned her into a faithful customer. She was one of the recipients of free meals that were delivered during the early stages of the pandemic.

“Korey is God sent to our community,” she said. “He helps people and has a heart of gold. I just feel like after all the good he’s done for people he deserves this award.”

When most restaurants were closing and facing uncertain futures in 2020, Thomas and his team were packing up meals and giving them to citizens and first responders in the area.

“To see their faces light up, they may not even like the food but just to know they got something and someone was thinking of them gives them joy and hope,” said Thomas.

It’s why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Korey Thomas with this week’s Be Remarkable award.

If you have someone you want to nominate for our Be Remarkable campaign click here! Be Remarkable airs on News 3 at 6 p.m. every other Monday and is proudly sponsored and made possible by Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warnings & Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through Noon Wednesday for the...
Freezing rain potential prompts travel concerns for parts of the Brazos Valley
Texas A&M University Police Department is gathering information regarding three reported sexual...
Police: Multiple Texas A&M students reportedly sexually assaulted by same suspect
The one vehicle crash happened early Sunday afternoon on the north end of Navasota in the...
Car strikes overpass bridge pillar on Highway 6 in Navasota
Jaquarious Ford, 19, and Daniel Salazar-Rivera, 17, were taken into custody shortly after they...
Pair arrested, accused of armed robberies in Bryan neighborhoods
Southeastern portions of Texas expected to see thunderstorms as a cold front moves through on...
Thunderstorms Sunday. Severe weather is possible.

Latest News

Be Remarkable: Korey Thomas and The Remnant of Nawlins
Santa Visits St. Joseph NICU
Santa Visits St. Joseph NICU
Sally McKee has spent the better part of that time teaching free ESL classes to hundreds of...
Be Remarkable: Sally McKee’s free ESL program has helped hundreds from around globe
Be Remarkable: Sally McKee’s free ESL program has helped hundreds from around globe