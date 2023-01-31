Be Remarkable: Servings of generosity from Korey Thomas are super-sized in his restaurant

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We’re nearing the three-year mark when COVID-19 was first declared a global pandemic.

You have to remember in 2020 there was a lot of uncertainty about the virus and as restrictions were put in place, community heroes emerged including Korey Thomas.

Thomas is the owner of The Remnant of Nawlins restaurant in Bryan and by now most people know about his Cajun cuisine and his family’s journey from New Orleans to Bryan after the landfall of Hurricane Katrina.

There’s a lot that keeps customers coming back to this seafood diner including the sweet King Cakes, the juicy crawfish, and the jaw-dropping gumbo, but for Elaine Phillips, it’s much more. She says it’s Korey’s generosity that he put on the main menu during the early stages of the pandemic that has turned her into a faithful customer. She was one of the recipients of free meals that were delivered during the early stages of the pandemic.

“Korey is God sent to our community,” she said. “He helps people and has a heart of gold. I just feel like after all the good he’s done for people he deserves this award.”

When most restaurants were closing and facing uncertain futures in 2020, Thomas and his team were packing up meals and giving them to citizens and first responders in the area.

“To see their faces light up, they may not even like the food but just to know they got something and someone was thinking of them gives them joy and hope,” said Thomas.

It’s why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Korey Thomas with this week’s Be Remarkable award.

