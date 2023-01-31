Blinn College, Brazos Valley school districts closing for winter weather

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As winter weather makes its way through the Brazos Valley, school districts and college campuses are making preparations.

Icy and slick roads are the greatest threat from the winter storm, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a Tuesday press conference. In anticipation of bad road conditions some districts have canceled school, while others plan on having a late start.

For a full list of closings in the Brazos Valley, click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.