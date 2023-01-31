Blinn College, Brazos Valley school districts closing for winter weather
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As winter weather makes its way through the Brazos Valley, school districts and college campuses are making preparations.
Icy and slick roads are the greatest threat from the winter storm, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a Tuesday press conference. In anticipation of bad road conditions some districts have canceled school, while others plan on having a late start.
- Blinn College - All Campuses
- All Blinn Campuses will close at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The campus will remain closed all of Wednesday. On-campus and online classes are canceled.
- The Blinn Brenham cafeteria will close at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and will have adjusted hours on Wednesday with a late start time of 8:30 a.m.
- Brenham ISD
- Brenham ISD is canceling all after school activities for Tuesday, Jan. 31.
- Brenham ISD campuses and offices will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
- Cameron ISD
- Cameron ISD will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 1.
- Centerville ISD
- All after school functions are canceled on Tuesday.
- CISD will have a late arrival at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Buses will run two hours late.
- Dime Box ISD
- Dime Box ISD will be closed on Wednesday, Feb 1.
- Gause ISD
- Gause ISD will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
- Iola ISD
- Iola ISD will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
- Leon ISD
- Leon ISD will have a two hour delayed start on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Buses will run two hours late.
- Madisonville CISD
- Madisonville CISD will have a delayed stared on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m.
- Buses will run with a two-hour delay.
- There will be no morning practices or other school activities prior to 10 a.m.
- Milano ISD
- Milano ISD will closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
- All after school activities are canceled.
- Normangee ISD
- All after school activities have been canceled for Tuesday, Jan. 31.
- NISD will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
- North Zulch ISD
- North Zulch ISD will have a delayed start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
- Rockdale ISD
- Rockdale ISD will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 1.
