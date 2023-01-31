Bost named preseason All-American

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M infielder Austin Bost was named to the D1Baseball preseason All-American third team as a designated hitter.

Bost has played 122 games for the Aggies so far in three seasons. He is a career .335 hitter with 23 home runs, 26 doubles, and 94 RBI. 

Last season Bost started 63 games hitting .360 with 45 RBI and 52 runs scored. He finished among the top three on the roster in batting average, on-base percentage (1.023), slugging (.451), home runs (10), triples (3), and runs scored (52).

The senior from Port Neches-Groves was recently honored with the number 12 jersey.

Texas A&M is ranked No. 5 in D1Baseball’s preseason rankings. The Aggies start their season on February 17th with a weekend series at home against Seattle U.

